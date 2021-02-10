Star Wars Deepfake Sees Marvel's Sebastian Stan Replace Mark Hamill As Luke Skywalker

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Two of the most popular film franchises in theaters are Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both Disney-owned properties are known for their massive box office draw and rabid fanbases. While there's been some crossover of talent, fans noticed over the past few years that Bucky/Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan actually bears a close resemblance to a young Mark Hamill. And now a cool deepfake has added Stan to the original Star Wars trilogy.
The public eye noticed the physical similarities of Sebastian Stan and Mark Hamill years back, with certain shots of the two actors side by side quickly breaking the internet. While both Stan and Hamill seem to have a good sense of humor about the memes, a new Star Wars deepfake makes it all the more real. Check out Stan as franchise hero Luke Skywalker below.
I mean, how cool is that? Sebastian Stan looks awesome in Luke's black robes from Return of the Jedi, and this clip features various scenes from that beloved entry into the original trilogy. Let's break down what we're being shown in this latest Star Wars deepfake.
The above video comes to us from the YouTube of user Shamook. They've amassed an impressive following on the website, thanks to the very convincing deepfake videos for popular franchises. Star Wars has been the subject of a number of vids, but they've also focused on the MCU, Indiana Jones, and even Forrest Gump. Although its the videos that are set in the galaxy far, far away that do particularly well.
Mark Hamill's tenure in Star Wars, as well as Sebastian Stan's run as Bucky in the MCU are currently available on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
The video opens on Luke's first scene in Return of the Jedi, where he returns to Tatooine in order to save Leia and Han from Jabba The Hutt. The first clip is arguably the least convincing of the deepfake, as Sebastian Stan's extremely smooth skin and appearance do stick out a bit. But the other clips pull it off even better, and really shows the uncanny resemblance that broke the internet.
Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen a CGI version of Luke Skywalker over the past few years. While Mark Hamill played Luke in The Last Jedi, a flashback sequence from The Rise of Skywalker showed a young Luke training Leia. Additionally, the Return of the Jedi version of the character also made his way to The Mandalorian, in perhaps the show's most shocking twist yet.
It should be interesting to see if Sebastian Stan ever makes his way to the galaxy far, far away. The franchise's future is seemingly limitless, as the nine-film Skywalker Saga ended with The Rise of Skywalker. Future projects will presumably have more creative freedom, as the property grows on both the small and silver screen. Could Stan play Luke in a project about his mysterious Jedi Temple? Only time will tell.
The Star Wars franchise continues to grow with Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron movie, as well as the shows on Disney+. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.