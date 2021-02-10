Star Wars Deepfake Sees Marvel's Sebastian Stan Replace Mark Hamill As Luke Skywalker

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Two of the most popular film franchises in theaters are Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both Disney-owned properties are known for their massive box office draw and rabid fanbases. While there's been some crossover of talent, fans noticed over the past few years that Bucky/Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan actually bears a close resemblance to a young Mark Hamill. And now a cool deepfake has added Stan to the original Star Wars trilogy.