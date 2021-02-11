Did Taylor Swift Hide A Clue In Her Fearless Re-Recording Announcement?

If you look closely, the capital letters include A, P, R, I, L, N, I, N, T, H. As in... April 9th? Is something new happening on April 9th? It's possible that April 9th is the intended release date for Fearless (Taylor's Version), which she did not specify when announcing the planned arrival of the album. That feels a bit far off, considering "Love Story" is arriving tonight. Then again, that feeling might be based off of the much-quicker turnaround we've seen for her last two albums (Folkmore and Evermore), which were released very shortly after they were announced. It's possible Taylor Swift is going to revert to the more traditional release format for Fearless (Taylor's Version) and is (hopefully!) planning to release some singles for the rerecorded album before the full album arrives, and maybe the play for that is April 9th.

If the Fearless rerecording announcement happened on 2/11, it seems only fitting that the album arrive on a date like 4/9 (4+9=13!).