No Big Deal, Just Jamie Foxx And Dwayne Johnson Bonding Over Love For Their Daughters

It can be fun to go down the Hollywood rabbit hole of which celebrities gravitate towards one another and tend to hang out in the same circles. Finding a special bromance is especially rewarding. It would seem that Jamie Foxx and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have a little bit of a bromance going on themselves, even though they don’t have any heavy connections on their film resumes. Both actors do, however, have daughters, and seem to have bonded at least a little over being girl dads and the love they both have for their children.