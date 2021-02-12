Jennifer Lawrence And Timothee Chalamet Caught Making Out For New Movie

Leave a Comment
It’s been almost three years since we’ve seen Jennifer Lawrence grace the big screen following a well-deserved break away from her massive career spanning the Hunger Games franchise, X-Men movies and critically-acclaimed hits like Silver Linings Playbook. The actress is now coming back in a packed Adam McKay comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Ariana Grande. It’s a long roster of talent for J-Law to work against, but it's Dune actor Timothée Chalamet that she’s really getting up close and personal with nowadays.
Don’t Look Up is currently being filmed in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts ahead of its Netflix release sometime this year. During an outdoor scene involving a small party being shot for the movie, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet were spotted making out while dressed in character on the set. It seems like we can look forward to some kind of fling between the 25-year-old Don’t Call Me By Your Name actor and 30-year-old Best Actress Oscar winner, per the ET photo.
It’s a bit of a funny piece from the set considering Timothée Chalamet famously was caught on camera smooching former girlfriend Lily Rose Depp on a yacht back in 2019. The makeout became a viral meme that the Little Women actor admitted later to feeling super embarrassed about their intimate moment getting so much attention. In the case of his locked lips of Jennifer Lawrence, it’s purely professional and is just getting us even more excited to see what Adam McKay has in store for Don’t Look Up.
Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie will revolve around her character, Kate Dibiasky, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dr. Randall Mindy, two low-level astronomers who go on a huge media tour to warn mankind of an impending comet they believe will destroy Earth. J-Law is rocking a completely different look for the project, donning a red wig, a nose ring and leopard print coat. We don’t know Timothée Chalamet’s specific role in the movie except that his character's name is Quentin.
I’d expect Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet’s dynamic to be a unique one no matter what it turns out to be. Chalamet has been hot on the lips of a lot more than J-Law recently since he suited up as Edward Scissorhands’ son Edgar with Winona Ryder for an epic Super Bowl commercial. He’s also set to play Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, star in Wes Anderson’s next flick The French Dispatch and work with the Call Me By Your Name filmmaker again.
Jennifer Lawrence also signed up for two biopics with Mob Girl and Bad Blood. Don’t Look Up is just one of Netflix’s many exciting 2021 releases we’re marking our calendars this year to stream.