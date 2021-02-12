Why Tom Holland Actually Loved Filming That Emotional Infinity War Scene With Robert Downey Jr.

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
For many Marvel fans, Avengers: Infinity War has been regarded as the best of the Avengers film series. One key element in that acclaim was the relationship between Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. A pivotal moment in their relationship was the snap scene in Infinity War. Holland recently spoke about why he loved filming the emotional Infinity War scene with Downey.
Watching Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr.’s interaction in the latter half of the Infinity Saga was both touching and funny. The two actors shared a nice father-son bond rarely ever seen in superhero fare outside of Batman and Robin. Deadline interviewed Holland about some of his favorite moments in film and television in and outside of his career. One question asked him about a line fans quote all the time, which he revealed was the scene between Spider-Man and Iron Man after Thanos snapped half the world away in Avengers: Infinity War. Holland talked about why he’s so fond of his touching scene, saying:
‘I don’t want to go’ is the one I get all the time, from that scene in Avengers: Infinity War. It’s amazing when people think it’s some mind-blowing piece of improv, because I just say the same line five times in a row. People make out like it’s this beautifully eloquent sentence. But I look back on that scene so fondly. We had so much fun on those sets, but when we got into the emotion of that moment, we really dived into it. People tell me they imagine that scene must have been horrendous to shoot, but I look back on it with nothing but happiness. It was amazing. I loved it. I got to hug Robert Downey Jr., like, 60 times, and cry on his shoulder. What’s not to love?
Tom Holland’s words put another perspective to this infamous touching scene between him and Robert Downey Jr. Hearing about all the ins and outs of that scene painted a genuine connection between the two actors. It was also nice to hear him not understand fans’ fascination with his line in the scene. Despite Tony Stark’s death, Downey still has an influence over Holland as evident by an image the actor posted last year while filming Spider-Man 3.
Marvel fans can re-watch Avengers: Infinity War on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Even after Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. have managed to maintain their relationship outside their time in the MCU. For instance, the duo recently teamed up to cheer on a young Marvel fan after a brutal attack. The two actors also became the subject of a viral deepfake video of Back to the Future with Holland encouraging Downey to recreate the scene.
Tom Holland’s recounting of filming with Robert Downey Jr. just enhanced the camaraderie between Spider-Man and Iron Man, as well as the two actors. Luckily for Marvel fans, many of their biggest moments are available on Disney+. Although if/when the Spider-Man movies will join the same streaming service remains a mystery.