Jackass’ Bam Margera Drops F-Bombs Over Being Excluded From Jackass 4

Bam Margera on Viceland

For those who were teenagers or tweens in early 2000, MTV’s Jackass was prime television viewing. The series’ short run was controversial but made stars out of its cast including skateboarder Bam Margera. Last year, Margera along with the rest of the cast reunited for Jackass 4. But all didn’t go as well as thought, he recently dropped f-bombs over being excluded from the upcoming sequel.

Bam Margera has been an integral part of the Jackass franchise since it premiered on MTV in 2000. Recently, the entire cast decided to reunite to do Jackass 4. Things seemed to be rolling forward without a hitch until Margera took to social media. According to Lad Bible, the television personality spoke out against the film's studio Paramount Pictures for alleged mistreatment. The Jackass star spoke out against the upcoming sequel after allegedly being dropped.

Who the fuck cares if I'm drunk as hell anymore? Jackass has put me through hell on fucking wheels for a year and a half. I wrote them so many ideas, and if I'm not in the movie and they use my ideas, how do you think that will make me feel? The last thing I want to do is be in a court room with Jeff Tremaine, I love him. But fuck, man, I'm not in Jackass 4? If anybody cares about me, don't go see their movie, because I will make mine way fucking radder if you just Venmo me a dollar. Jackass was everything to me.

Bam Margera’s post online revealed his hurt feelings regarding a group of people he considered “family” as well as the beloved franchise he helped to build. Mentioning series co-creator Jeff Tremaine by name drove that point home. If his ideas are used in the upcoming film, the television personality might have a case if he can prove they were his. Even without Margera’s involvement, Jackass 4 made waves after Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O were hospitalized two days into filming.

Bam Margera’s exclusion from Jackass 4 came just weeks after his car was stolen and crashed. This incident marked just another chapter in his very public sobriety journey. Margera’s battle with alcoholism has been chronicled since the original series aired on MTV. The television personality has gone to rehab on several occasions to help conquer his battle with alcohol.

Bam Margera’s many fans are no doubt concerned about his relapse given how much progress he's made within the last few years. It'll also be strange to see an integral member of the franchise not included in the film, but that's the current reality. It could be for the best; his comments showed that he's hurt, but also dealing with other real-world issues. With all that said, we wish Margera the best in his ongoing sobriety journey. If you’re still interested in watching Jackass 4, the film will be released on Sept. 3.

