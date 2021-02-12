Jackass’ Bam Margera Drops F-Bombs Over Being Excluded From Jackass 4

Who the fuck cares if I'm drunk as hell anymore? Jackass has put me through hell on fucking wheels for a year and a half. I wrote them so many ideas, and if I'm not in the movie and they use my ideas, how do you think that will make me feel? The last thing I want to do is be in a court room with Jeff Tremaine, I love him. But fuck, man, I'm not in Jackass 4? If anybody cares about me, don't go see their movie, because I will make mine way fucking radder if you just Venmo me a dollar. Jackass was everything to me.