Nia DaCosta's Captain Marvel 2 Has Cast Its Villain, So Buckle Up, Brie Larson

Next fall, director Nia DaCosta’s Captain Marvel 2 will return audiences to a world of cosmic proportions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While details as to what the next adventure for Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers are still being filed as classified, we do have our next piece of the puzzle as to what that adventure will entail. Buckle up folks, as Captain Marvel will be facing off against a villain who will be played by Zawe Ashton.
Known for her roles in Nocturnal Animals, and most recently in Netflix’s Velvet Buzzsaw, Ashton’s big casting announcement was recently made by Variety. While the mysterious, potentially Skrull-based sources didn't reveal anything about her role, intel suggests that Zawe Ashton will be playing the lead antagonist in the sequel to 2019’s big MCU flashback flick. So as far as this part of the Captain Marvel 2 story is concerned, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes up in the months ahead.
Captain Marvel 2 might be as far out as next November, but the threads seem to be coming together to bring that film’s plot into the fold sooner rather than later. With Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau exploring some strange and interesting things as a S.W.O.R.D. agent in Disney+’s WandaVision, there are some patterns forming that look like they’ll eventually provide the clearest path to Carol’s return in the MCU. Not to mention, we already know that a Secret Invasion series is headed to the platform in the future, with Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn reprising their roles of Nick Fury and Talos, respectively. Which could lead to an early hypothesis right out of the gate.
Whomever Zawe Ashton is playing in Captain Marvel 2, chances are that they could be a Skrull antagonist. Though we saw peace still intact between humanity and that race by time Brie Larson completed her mission, there’s always going to be someone who doesn’t like it when humanity gets too close to the people, and the artifacts, they shouldn’t be anywhere near. It’s a theory that nails it down to a smaller pool to choose from, but at this point, Ashton’s potential role is only something that Kevin Feige and select Marvel Studios employees already know.
Fans will surely have their guesses as to whom Captain Marvel 2’s sinister and shadowy villain will be, and Zawe Ashton’s casting is bound to whittle down some folks’ lists to a more manageable length. November 11, 2022 is currently the date set for this high flying sequel to land at theaters worldwide, so at the very least we know that between now and that very date, anything can and will happen. Though, here’s hoping Goose doesn’t snack on another Infinity Stone this time around, as the world of the MCU can’t afford any further accidents in that department.