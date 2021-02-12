Nia DaCosta's Captain Marvel 2 Has Cast Its Villain, So Buckle Up, Brie Larson

Captain Marvel 2 might be as far out as next November, but the threads seem to be coming together to bring that film’s plot into the fold sooner rather than later. With Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau exploring some strange and interesting things as a S.W.O.R.D. agent in Disney+’s WandaVision, there are some patterns forming that look like they’ll eventually provide the clearest path to Carol’s return in the MCU. Not to mention, we already know that a Secret Invasion series is headed to the platform in the future, with Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn reprising their roles of Nick Fury and Talos, respectively. Which could lead to an early hypothesis right out of the gate.