On Jennifer Aniston’s Birthday, Ex Justin Theroux Continues Tradition Of Wishing Her Well

In Hollywood, divorces and separations can either be amicable or tumultuous. Two stars that happens to fall in the latter couple category are Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. The two actors have managed to remain friendly despite divorcing a few years ago, and Aniston and Theroux have cheered each other on and celebrated special occasions. Just recently, Theroux took to social media to keep up his tradition of wishing her ex a happy birthday.
Since divorcing Jennifer Aniston and Justiin Theroux have kept relatively quiet about the reasons behind their breakup, though Theroux did speak on how painless it was a few years ago. Theroux has since continued to show his affection for Aniston from afar. The actor and screenwriter recently took to Instagram to celebrate the Emmy winner’s birthday by posting a simple message and a black-and-white image. Check out his nice Instagram Story below:
This isn’t the first time Justin Theroux has sent well wishes to Jennifer Aniston on her birthday, as he also posted images of Aniston on her birthday both in 2019 and 2020. Each time, he shared an image of the actor in an off-camera moment.
Given the intimate nature of the post, it's clear how Justin Theroux has continued to remain friendly and close with Jennifer Aniston after their divorce. There seemed to be mutual love and respect shared between the two actors. But even though they're no longer together, the fact that the actor continues to pay tribute to his ex indicates that what they shared was special.
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston originally met while filming 2012’s Wanderlust. In May 2011, it was reported that the two had officially begun dating. Theroux and Aniston announced their engagement in August 2012 before getting married in August of 2015 at their private estate. The couple announced officially announced their separation in 2018 before getting a divorce.
Jennifer Aniston's relationship have garnered a lot of interest, especially her highly publicized marriage to Brad Pitt. An image of the two actors backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards set fans into the frenzy over whether the former couple would reunite or not. More fuel was added to the fire when Aniston and Pitt took part in a virtual table reading of Fast Time at Ridgemont High. Aniston actually jumped at the chance to do the table read as it was for charity.
With the public’s fascination with Jennifer Aniston’s love life, any man – whether it be Theroux, Pitt or someone else – will likely have fans wondering “will they or won’t they," not unlike Ross and Rachel on Friends. But at the end of the day, it's nice to see Aniston and Theroux remain mature and friendly.