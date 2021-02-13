On Jennifer Aniston’s Birthday, Ex Justin Theroux Continues Tradition Of Wishing Her Well

Jennifer Aniston's relationship have garnered a lot of interest, especially her highly publicized marriage to Brad Pitt. An image of the two actors backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards set fans into the frenzy over whether the former couple would reunite or not. More fuel was added to the fire when Aniston and Pitt took part in a virtual table reading of Fast Time at Ridgemont High. Aniston actually jumped at the chance to do the table read as it was for charity.