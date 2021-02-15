One Of Bridesmaids Biggest Scenes Almost Featured A Dead Woman Gag, According to Kristen Wiig

Of course, toward the end of Bridesmaids, we've been watching Wiig's character, Annie, endure events as her life quickly falls apart while her best friend, Lillian, is preparing for her wedding and the happiest time of her life. But, yet another potential wrench has been thrown into the mix, as Annie's movie-long nemesis, Helen (Rose Byrne), asks for help finding Lillian on the day of her wedding.

As Wiig tells it, when the two are searching for the (supposed) runaway bride, they happen upon a dead woman lying on the ground and think it was their friend, only to realize it wasn't and happily ignore that they just found a dead body so they could keep looking for Lillian.