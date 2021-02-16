How Barb And Star Pulled Off Jamie Dornan's Big Shirt Rip Off Scene

Aside from his physical prowess, Jamie Dornan flexed another set of muscles for Barb and Star: his comedic ones. Dornan plays his character Edgar as a lovable dope, and manages to volley admirably in scenes with comedic geniuses like Kristen Wiig. It's shows just how versatile the actor truly is, aside from his role as a literary BDSM enthusiast.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is currently available to stream via VOD. Be sure to check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.