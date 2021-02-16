Why Tom Holland's Mom Was Not Happy About His New Movie Cherry With The Russo Brothers

Leave a Comment
Tom Holland is killing it. Yes, he may be figuratively killing the game right now with the roles he’s been getting lately, but I mean he literally looks like a killer in his brand new Russo Brother team up film Cherry. Holland’s upcoming role as a drug addicted bank robber is a far cry from his heroic Spider-Man role, and his mother apparently wasn't too happy about the content of certain scenes.
Tom Holland seems to be pretty close to his family, having notably attended a Twilight premiere with his mom and being with them when he learned about landing the role of Peter Parker. But there are some things you just don’t want to share with your family, and that includes footage of yourself throwing up blood in a jail cell. That’s just what Holland did apparently, sending some pretty damaging footage to his mother when when filming Cherry. During an interview with Esquire, the young actor explained her reaction, saying:
Biggest mistake ever. I was like, 'This is how my day's going,' and she was furious with me. I guess I wasn't thinking right, and I was like, 'Do you know who would really like to see this? My mum.’ In hindsight, it was a really stupid thing to have done. I think when my mum goes to see my films, in particular, the things she likes the most are the moment she goes, 'Oh, that's my little boy.' But in this film there's nothing like that.
While it’s super endearing to imagine Tom Holland’s mom sitting in a cinema proudly watching her son on screen and giving him an “atta boy”, it’s also cool to be along the ride as Holland matures from a teenage Spidey to a heroin addicted, PTSD riddled former army medic. And he's got a long career of future roles ahead of him.
They may have been hesitant at first, but in the end Tom Holland’s family is as supportive of him as ever. In the same interview, Holland says his mom and the rest of his family actually did end up enjoying his performance in Cherry. Here it is in his own words:
They were able to enjoy it as a movie and not a biopic of their son doing heroin. They are really proud, and they really liked it.
It’s good his family were able to be good sports and get on board with his shifting career, because Cherry isn’t the only role Tom Holland is taking on that takes him out of his teenager reputation. Holland recently starred next to Robert Pattinson in The Devil All the Time, a gritty film taking place after World War II. He is also set to play Nathan Drake in the film adaptation of the video game series Uncharted and will soon appear in the dystopian world of Chaos Walking.
Cherry is set to release to theaters and Apple TV+ in just a few weeks. With this new, more adult Tom Holland rapidly approaching it will be interesting to see what other roles Holland puts on his expanding resume in the future. His family, and more importantly his mom, don't have to let go of their son’s youth just yet. The 3rd Spider-Man film with Holland is still filming and leaves anyone who still loves his teenage persona with something to look forward to.