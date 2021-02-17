Barb And Star Test Audiences Apparently Had No Idea Who Was Playing The Villain Role

One of the greatest compliments I think to [Kristen Wiig] is that when we did early test screenings, it was so many people that were like, ‘Who is that villain? She's so good. I can't put my finger on who the actress is.’ And that's, I think, such a compliment to her role. My other fun, short story about that is we had a guy even working on the film, doing some color work early on in the process. He worked on the film for three days. Every day, I’d check in on him and he’d say, ‘Don't tell me. I haven't figured it out yet. I’ve got to go to IMDB. But I want to figure out who it is.’ He worked on it for three days and didn't figure it out that it was Kristen. We do a couple of tricks. We add a little tooth gap… and a little prosthetic on the nose, and obviously, she's actually wearing some interesting contact lenses. But the rest of it is just her performance and how she completely goes from one character to the other.