13 Going On 30's Jennifer Garner Is Making Another Body Swap Movie, This Time For Streaming

More than 15 years after the movie's original release, Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30 is arguably Jennifer Garner’s most well-known role. The rom-com memorably has a child of the ‘80s suddenly finding herself in her body of her adult self, and it was fabulous. Watching the actress play a girl in a woman’s body was just funny and unforgettable. Now she is getting set to return to the body swap genre, as Garner has just signed up for a new movie centered on a family who get all mixed up.