Comments

Leave a Comment

news

13 Going On 30's Jennifer Garner Is Making Another Body Swap Movie, This Time For Streaming

Judy Greer and Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30

More than 15 years after the movie's original release, Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30 is arguably Jennifer Garner’s most well-known role. The rom-com memorably has a child of the ‘80s suddenly finding herself in her body of her adult self, and it was fabulous. Watching the actress play a girl in a woman’s body was just funny and unforgettable. Now she is getting set to return to the body swap genre, as Garner has just signed up for a new movie centered on a family who get all mixed up.

Jennifer Garner will star in a Netflix original called Family Leave. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will be about a family that wakes up to a “full family body switch” with another family who lives on the other side of the world. Once they realize the event has happened, they race to unite and undo the random event. Family Leave will be a comedy that will surely involve some hilarious situations pertaining to the families attempting to live their daily lives in different bodies than their own – a classic element of the setup.

Although it's a wildly different concept than 13 Going on 30, we already can’t wait to see Jennifer Garner jump into another comedic role like this, filled with all varieties of awkward situations. In her 2004 movie with Mark Ruffalo, she really thrived in making those cringe-heavy moments a good time for the audience, and contributed greatly to making it a classic.

Family Leave is based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s children’s book called Bedtime For Mommy. In the 2010 book, there’s a role reversal in terms of a child getting her mom ready for bed instead. It sounds like Family Leave is building on the story greatly, but its origins could mean Jennifer Garner gets to play a child in a woman’s body again, but in a different context.

Before she officially starts work on Family Leave, Jennifer Garner’s Netflix debut will be coming next month with Yes Day, another family comedy that has a story by Amy Krouse Rosenthal. You can check out the trailer for Garner’s Netflix debut below:

Yes Day is about a couple of parents who decide to let their children make the rules for a full 24 hours, leading to a day of unexpected adventure and chaos for the parents. Jennifer Garner will play the mother alongside Edgar Ramírez’s father character . Garner is also set to star in a movie called The Adam Project also starring Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana. The sci-fi film will be about Reynold’s character traveling back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self.

All in all, Garner is keeping busy with roles in between raising a family of her own and owning a farm in California. Family Leave sounds like Freaky Friday with a whole lot more body swap, and room for hilarity.

Up Next

Apparently, Jennifer Garner Split With Her Boyfriend And Fans Had No Idea
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

iCarly Is On Netflix Now, But Some Fans Still Aren't Happy television 2h iCarly Is On Netflix Now, But Some Fans Still Aren't Happy Sarah El-Mahmoud
Netflix’s The Crew: One Star Has A Sweet Personal Connection To Their Character television 3h Netflix’s The Crew: One Star Has A Sweet Personal Connection To Their Character Erik Swann
Evan Peters: What To Watch On Streaming If You Like The Quicksilver Actor news 5h Evan Peters: What To Watch On Streaming If You Like The Quicksilver Actor Jason Wiese

Trending Movies

Dara of Jasenovac Nov 25, 2020 Dara of Jasenovac Rating TBD
Herself Jan 8, 2021 Herself Rating TBD
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Jun 25, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
What About Love Feb 12, 2021 What About Love Rating TBD
How WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris Is Giving Us Hope About Darcy’s Fate After Episode 6 TBD How WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris Is Giving Us Hope About Darcy’s Fate After Episode 6 Rating TBD
Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Own COVID Struggle And Long Term Side Effects TBD Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Own COVID Struggle And Long Term Side Effects Rating TBD
How Chicago Med Could Use Will's Story To Set Up A Crossover With Chicago P.D. TBD How Chicago Med Could Use Will's Story To Set Up A Crossover With Chicago P.D. Rating TBD
Coming To America Actress Reveals How She Feels Her Skin Color Affected Her Casting TBD Coming To America Actress Reveals How She Feels Her Skin Color Affected Her Casting Rating TBD
Universal Studios Parks: What's New And Coming In 2021 And Beyond TBD Universal Studios Parks: What's New And Coming In 2021 And Beyond Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information