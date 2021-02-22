11 Jamie Dornan Movies And TV Shows To Rent Or Stream Right Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Jamie Dornan won over the hearts of many as Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey. Since his Fifty Shades days, Dornan has diversified his career. He played a serial killer in the critically acclaimed series The Fall. In 2020, he voiced the character Chaz in Trolls World Tour, and in 2021, he returned to his romantic roots by playing the love interest of Kristen Wiig's Star in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Jamie Dornan has come a long way from his Marie Antoinette screen debut in 2006. Luckily for fans of the Irish actor, there are plenty of shows and movies available to stream or rent featuring Jamie Dornan. Here are some of your best Jamie Dornan film and TV options currently available.