Doctor Strange 2 Rumor Teases Inclusion Of A Wild Character

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Marvel’s Phase Four officially kicked off Disney+’s WandaVision (with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier just around the corner). But Marvel’s film slate is what fans are truly waiting for. One of Phase Four’s most anticipated films is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Doctor Strange sequel has been shrouded in secrecy. This has given birth to many rumors, including a new one teasing the possible inclusion of a certain wild character.