Doctor Strange 2 Rumor Teases Inclusion Of A Wild Character

Marvel’s Phase Four officially kicked off Disney+’s WandaVision (with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier just around the corner). But Marvel’s film slate is what fans are truly waiting for. One of Phase Four’s most anticipated films is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Doctor Strange sequel has been shrouded in secrecy. This has given birth to many rumors, including a new one teasing the possible inclusion of a certain wild character.
According to a rumor reported by The Direct, 1917 star Adam Hugill has allegedly been added to the ever-growing cast of the Sam Raimi-helmed film. A source told the publication that Hugill is reportedly set to play the mythical Marvel character Rintrah. The character is an alien minotaur who possesses magical powers within the Marvel universe. The actor’s rumored addition to the Marvel film may open the current scope of the film’s mysterious storyline.
Adam Hugill’s rumored casting could tap into endless possibilities in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. One of Rintrah’s magical abilities is the power to travel between various dimensions. Given the nature and title of the Marvel film, the character’s alleged involvement could lead to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Rintrah crossing paths at some point. Hugill's alleged portrayal of the green minotaur could hint at the inclusion of Rintrah’s mentor Enitharmon in the film as well.
The rumored addition of Rintrah could be the latest in a slew of new unknown characters appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Disney announced at Investors Day that Xochitl Gomez will portray Marvel superheroine America Chavez. Gomez is the only confirmed addition with Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor returning for the sequel.
The film began shooting last year in the U.K. before being shut down over COVID-19 concerns, according to Elizabeth Olsen. Olsen’s miniseries WandaVision could have some ties to the Doctor Strange sequel and its multiverse concept. Reportedly, the concept could extend into Spider-Man 3 as hinted by multiple casting rumors, including Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige even hinted the multiverse could have a lasting effect on Phase Four and beyond.
With so many casting rumors running rampant in the MCU, Kevin Feige’s multiverse dreams could be coming true. Disney CEO Bob Chapek did confirm some casting rumors during Investors Day, but there are still a substantial number of unknowns floating around. As more of the Phase Four slate is revealed, Marvel fans will get a clearer picture of Marvel Studios’ new direction (hopefully). Andy Hugill’s rumored addition as Rintrah hinted at the amount of secrecy surrounding the Doctor Strange sequel. Introducing the Marvel Multiverse could lead to multiple possibilities for the MCU. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on Mar. 25, 2022.