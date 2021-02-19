Mortal Kombat Producer Responds To Concerns Over Mileena’s Appearance

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Recently, the Mortal Kombat trailer dropped, and it melted quite a few minds in the process. But this is the age of the internet, and nothing is going to be revealed to universal acclaim; not even a Fatality soaked clip reel that looks pretty spectacular. In fact, one of the first sticking points for Simon McQuoid’s directorial debut is the fact that Mileena, played by Sisi Stringer, doesn’t look her normal toothsome self. So producer Todd Garner took a moment to respond to concerns over Mileena’s appearance, and his words are pretty assuring.