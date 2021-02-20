Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe Admits He's Still 'Embarrassed' About His Early Acting In The Franchise

Daniel Radcliffe has the odd experience of having a good portion of his childhood being shot for the big screen over the eight Harry Potter movies. The actor was 11 years old when Sorcerer’s Stone came out, and he continued to portray J.K. Rowling’s young wizard over the span of a decade with Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and the rest of the British cast. But… seriously, can you imagine this? Aside from looking at old photos, having hugely popular movies to reminisce on? Even the middle school years!! Yikes. So you can imagine there are certain feelings that emerge when looking back on those times, some even "embarrassing" for Radcliffe.