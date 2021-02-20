Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe Admits He's Still 'Embarrassed' About His Early Acting In The Franchise

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe has the odd experience of having a good portion of his childhood being shot for the big screen over the eight Harry Potter movies. The actor was 11 years old when Sorcerer’s Stone came out, and he continued to portray J.K. Rowling’s young wizard over the span of a decade with Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and the rest of the British cast. But… seriously, can you imagine this? Aside from looking at old photos, having hugely popular movies to reminisce on? Even the middle school years!! Yikes. So you can imagine there are certain feelings that emerge when looking back on those times, some even "embarrassing" for Radcliffe.

Now a 31-year-old, Daniel Radcliffe is obviously still acting and doing some great stuff, between indie darlings like Swiss Army Man or his satire Miracle Workers. The Harry Potter actor shared his feelings about venturing down memory lane with the massive Warner Bros franchise nowadays:

I'm intensely embarrassed by some of my acting, obviously. But yeah, it's like asking, 'How do you feel about your teenage years?' There's so much in there that it's almost impossible to single out one feeling. It's hard to separate my relationship with Harry from my relationship with the films as a whole.

Daniel Radcliffe literally lived Harry Potter. He and the cast were all home-schooled together during the filming of the movies and, although he was acting when the cameras were rolling, he really did get to spend his time amongst those mesmerizing sets. It makes perfect sense that he’d feel embarrassed to watch himself act as a kid, especially since it occurred during those typically awkward growing-up years.

Radcliffe spoke about his time playing Harry Potter with Lord of the Rings’ Frodo, Elijah Wood, who is 40. The actors obviously have a ton in common, coming from major fantasy franchises. While interviewing each other for Empire Magazine, the pair swapped stories about being recognized for one another in public. All in all, Radcliffe told Wood how valuable the experience was to him:

I'm incredibly grateful for the experience. It showed me what I want to do with the rest of my life. To find out early on what you love is really lucky.

Not many of us are able to really get out there at a young age and start doing the thing we love on a large scale and stick with it, but Daniel Radcliffe did. It’s sweet to hear the actor really did find his calling early on with the Harry Potter movies, but he does keep a low-profile in the public space. It’s not easy for an actor to transcend a role like Potter, but Radcliffe has been able to act outside of it in a unique way.

Previously, he admitted to turning to alcohol to drown his fear of not knowing where he’d go following the ending of Harry Potter. He’s figured it out just fine, alongside his former Ron Weasley co-star Rupert Grint, who welcomed his first child last year. And as Radcliffe continues to move forward, HBO Max is reportedly eyeing a streaming TV show set in the Wizarding World aside from the upcoming Fantastic Beasts movies.

Up Next

Harry Potter: Is It Time For A New Adaptation Of J.K. Rowling's Books? Let's Talk It Out
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

How Harry Potter's Weasley Twin Actors Found Who Was Playing Who news 2d How Harry Potter's Weasley Twin Actors Found Who Was Playing Who Dirk Libbey
How The Batman's HBO Max Spinoff Will Connect To Robert Pattinson's Movie television 3d How The Batman's HBO Max Spinoff Will Connect To Robert Pattinson's Movie Erik Swann
As Fantastic Beasts 3 Works To Get Back On Track, Katherine Waterston Reveals Difficulties Of Joining A Franchise news 4d As Fantastic Beasts 3 Works To Get Back On Track, Katherine Waterston Reveals Difficulties Of Joining A Franchise Braden Roberts

Trending Movies

The World To Come Feb 12, 2021 The World To Come Rating TBD
Chaos Walking Mar 5, 2021 Chaos Walking Rating TBD
Greenland Dec 18, 2020 Greenland 5
F9 May 28, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
The Advice Simon Cowell Received From Former American Idol Co-Star Randy Jackson After Having Back Surgery TBD The Advice Simon Cowell Received From Former American Idol Co-Star Randy Jackson After Having Back Surgery Rating TBD
Why WandaVision Fans Probably Won’t Learn More About Monica’s Feelings About Captain Marvel Anytime Soon TBD Why WandaVision Fans Probably Won’t Learn More About Monica’s Feelings About Captain Marvel Anytime Soon Rating TBD
The Masked Singer: 8 Quick Things We Know About Season 5 TBD The Masked Singer: 8 Quick Things We Know About Season 5 Rating TBD
How Allison Janney Reacted To Mom’s Cancellation On CBS TBD How Allison Janney Reacted To Mom’s Cancellation On CBS Rating TBD
Anne Hathaway Spilled The Tea That She Wasn’t The First Choice For The Devil Wears Prada TBD Anne Hathaway Spilled The Tea That She Wasn’t The First Choice For The Devil Wears Prada Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information