Megan Fox Shuts Down The Drama After Anti-Mask Rumors Related To Her Swirled

It’s unfortunate that Megan Fox had to apologize for something she had nothing to do with. As you’ll be able to see next to the fake post that caused the rumors, Megan Fox did implement the same caption for a 2014 post about anti-bullying, long before the COVID-19 pandemic or masks were a twinkle in fate’s eyes. Instead of the note spreading anti-mask rhetoric, she had actually posted a quote that said “A hateful journey cannot have a peaceful mind.” See them next to one another: