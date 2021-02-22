Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe And LOTR’s Elijah Wood Hilariously Have The Same Response When People Mix Them Up In Public

In the history of cinema, there have been a number of actors who have been fortunate enough to play iconic lead roles in blockbuster franchises. Whether it be Harrison Ford in the Indiana Jones franchise or Sigourney Weaver in the Alien series. Two other stars who fall into that category are Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe and The Lord of the Rings’ Elijah Wood. With this, one would think that the two are some of the most easily recognizable stars in all of Hollywood. However, they’ve hilariously revealed that a number of people tend to get them confused at times.