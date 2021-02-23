Watch Mortal Kombat’s Cast React To The Violent First Trailer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Video game movies have a unique place in film history, as they're notoriously difficult to adapt successfully. But there have been some positive strides in recent years, as movies like Sonic the Hedgehog and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu managed to meet expectations. All eyes are on what Simon McQuoid and James Wan have in store for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, and now we can see the cast reacting to the first violent trailer.