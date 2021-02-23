Watch Mortal Kombat’s Cast React To The Violent First Trailer

Leave a Comment
Video game movies have a unique place in film history, as they're notoriously difficult to adapt successfully. But there have been some positive strides in recent years, as movies like Sonic the Hedgehog and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu managed to meet expectations. All eyes are on what Simon McQuoid and James Wan have in store for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, and now we can see the cast reacting to the first violent trailer.
The first trailer for Mortal Kombat only recently arrived, and promptly broke the internet. The generations of fans were thrilled to see some of the thrilling action that will take place in the movie, including some absolutely brutal shots. And it turns out the cast of Mortal Kombat were just as thrilled about the trailer as the rest of us. Check out the video below of the cast reacting while watching together.
Same, though. It looks like Mortal Kombat's cast was just as thrilled as the public when gazing upon the first minutes of footage. Let's break down what we're being shown, and some of the stars' best reactions to this trailer.
The above video comes to us from the Twitter of Liu Kang actor Ludi Lin (Power Rangers, Aquaman) and features the starring cast of the new Mortal Kombat movie. After preparing via energy drink, they eventually begin the first trailer for the movie. Said clip begins with a brutal introduction to Joe Taslim's Sub-Zero, who freezes a bullet in front of him before taking Jax's arms. Everyone in the cast seemed to lose their minds over the latter moment, echoing how the public felt about the first display of his icepowers. Unfortunately, actor Mehcad Brooks wasn't featured in the video so we couldn't get a reaction from Jax himself.
While each of the stars in the video reacted to seeing their character come to life, Mileena actress Sisi Stringer was arguably the funniest. When the back of Mileena is shown, complete with her signature weapons, she was clearly thrilled. And once the much discussed shot of the femme fatale licking a bloody sai popped up, Stringer let out a cry of joy.
The full Mortal Kombat ensemble collectively went wild when Hiroyuki Sanada's Scorpion appeared, and quickly dispersed a number of enemies violently with his spear. Of course, this isn't the only time that the fan favorite character would be shown in the trailer, with his full transformation later revealed as he battled Sub-Zero in its moments.
After Scorpion's introduction, the trailer for Mortal Kombat quickly reveals the members of Earthrealm's team of fighters. With each new appearance the cast (and fans) got more excited, as we're shown the likes of Sonya, Kano, Kung Lao, and Jax-- complete with his metal arms. And as each iconic video game figure is shown, we were also shown them briefly in action kicking ass.
Following their collective viewing of the trailer, the cast of Mortal Kombat also talked through their reactions. Simply hearing the ensemble speak about concepts like fatalities shows their excitement about the project's upcoming release. Luckily for everyone, the R-rated video game movie will be here shortly.
Mortal Kombat will arrive in theaters and HBO Max on April 16th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.