Comments

Leave a Comment

news

DC's Blue Beetle Movie Just Took A Major Step Forward

Blue Beetle charging forward, flanked by Booster Gold and Batman

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s still a mystery as to how the DC Comics universe will move forward with an overall plan of action. With both the Aquaman and Wonder Woman franchises acting as holdovers from the originally planned DC Extended Universe, there’s room for new heroes like Blue Beetle to join in on the fun. And now, the long-planned film adaptation of Jaime Reyes’s antics has just taken a major step forward, landing Angel Manuel Soto as its director.

This information was reported by The Wrap, as movement on the Blue Beetle solo film has made that momentous leap into action. Soto’s work as a director could recently be seen with the HBO Max original Charm City Kings, and now that film has helped catapult him into a prime directing gig on this Warner Bros / DC Comics project. Rounding out the team of talent crafting this new story is writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, whose previous projects include the still developing remake of Scarface.

Here’s the part where the usual caveats come in, so grab some snacks and a drink, because it’s time to temper those expectations. Blue Beetle currently has no plot details, no casting information, and no intended release date in mind for its finished product to debut. However, we do have a new clue as to when we can expect everything to fall into place, as this report states that Blue Beetle is supposed to go into production at some point this fall.

And, of course, DC Comics fans are probably wondering if Booster Gold will somehow play a part of the proceedings. It’s a fair consideration, as he’s typically associated with the Blue Beetle series, and the two have teamed up in the past. If we were to put our superpowers where our writing goes, we’d say that Booster will be more of a sequel tease to set up Jaime Reyes’s future adventures; much like Mr. Mind showed up at the end of Shazam!

Which brings us to another question when it comes to Blue Beetle’s ultimate endgame: what side of the DC Comics Tone Spectrum will the movie land? Is Blue Beetle better suited as a super serious origin story that brings Jaime’s origins into dramatic life? Or, with his association with Booster Gold, does that mean that Mr. Reyes would be better fit to make a funnier, lighthearted adventure?

So many questions are laid out ahead of us, but Angel Manuel Soto’s hiring does mean one thing: Blue Beetle looks to be a stylish addition to the DC Comics lineup. While we’re waiting for the latest Warner Bros superhero film to get underway, the studio has plenty of movies waiting on the studio’s calendar to debut in theaters and HBO Max. So don’t forget to make sure you’re a subscriber, in the name of catching all the fun coming to an entertainment platform near you.

Up Next

6 DC Superheroes Who Still Need A TV Show
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Ryan Reynolds Responds To Rumor That His Green Lantern Will Appear In The Snyder Cut news 20h Ryan Reynolds Responds To Rumor That His Green Lantern Will Appear In The Snyder Cut Adam Holmes
A Batman And Lois Lane Romance? Zack Snyder Details Some Of The Cut Justice League Ideas news 1d A Batman And Lois Lane Romance? Zack Snyder Details Some Of The Cut Justice League Ideas Erik Swann
Why Superman And Lois Star Tyler Hoechlin Didn't Originally Want His Own Spinoff television 2d Why Superman And Lois Star Tyler Hoechlin Didn't Originally Want His Own Spinoff Mick Joest

Trending Movies

6 Underground Dec 13, 2019 6 Underground 6
Infinite May 28, 2021 Infinite Rating TBD
Godzilla vs. Kong Mar 31, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong Rating TBD
Chaos Walking Mar 5, 2021 Chaos Walking Rating TBD
Monster Hunter Dec 25, 2020 Monster Hunter 7
Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Lady Sings The Blues Giveaway TBD Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Lady Sings The Blues Giveaway Rating TBD
Watch Mortal Kombat’s Cast React To The Violent First Trailer TBD Watch Mortal Kombat’s Cast React To The Violent First Trailer Rating TBD
Will The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Actually Kill Off Steve Rogers Before Handling Captain America Drama? TBD Will The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Actually Kill Off Steve Rogers Before Handling Captain America Drama? Rating TBD
Godzilla Vs. Kong Director On Why King Of The Monsters Backlash Didn’t Affect The Crossover TBD Godzilla Vs. Kong Director On Why King Of The Monsters Backlash Didn’t Affect The Crossover Rating TBD
Eddie Murphy Had A Different Actor In Mind To Play His Coming 2 America Son And It Could Have Been Hilarious TBD Eddie Murphy Had A Different Actor In Mind To Play His Coming 2 America Son And It Could Have Been Hilarious Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information