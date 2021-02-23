DC's Blue Beetle Movie Just Took A Major Step Forward

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s still a mystery as to how the DC Comics universe will move forward with an overall plan of action. With both the Aquaman and Wonder Woman franchises acting as holdovers from the originally planned DC Extended Universe, there’s room for new heroes like Blue Beetle to join in on the fun. And now, the long-planned film adaptation of Jaime Reyes’s antics has just taken a major step forward, landing Angel Manuel Soto as its director.