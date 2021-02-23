Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Has Weirdly Announced Multiple Titles, What On Earth Is Going On?

So what is the explanation behind this trickery? Your guess is as good as ours at this point. We're still more than a month away from April Fools Day, and there don't appear to be any more posts coming in that clarify the situation. Both titles surely seem like fitting possibilities for the upcoming blockbuster, given that they continue the usage of the word "home" after Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and obviously this isn't just some big screw-up. So is it leading up to some kind of big reveal? Will there perhaps be multiple versions of the same movie made available for audiences, a la Clue? Is it possible that the new movie is so massive that it has been split into two films, one called Spider-Man: Phone Home, and the other Spider-Man: Home-wrecker? All we have are questions right now with zero answers, and it doesn't sound like Sony Pictures or Marvel Studios is going to be offering any for the rest of the day.

Set to be released at the end of this year (on December 17 to be specific), Spider-Man 3/the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel/Spider-Man: Phone Home/Spider-Man: Home-wrecker is currently in production down in Atlanta, and should all go according to plan it will be one of four Marvel Cinematic Universe titles released in 2021, following Cate Shortland's Black Widow, Daniel Destin-Cretton's Shang-Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings, and Chloe Zhao's The Eternals. Hopefully it won't be too long before some clarity is offered in regards to what the title of the film is really going to be, so stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the most up to the minute updates.