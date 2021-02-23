Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Has Weirdly Announced Multiple Titles, What On Earth Is Going On?

Leave a Comment
At this point in time, anticipation for the next live-action Spider-Man movie is at extreme levels... but one of the weirdest things about the production has been trying to figure out exactly what to call it. For as long as its been in development, fans have had to either refer to it as Spider-Man 3 (which isn't super clear due to the existence of Sam Raimi's movie with Tobey Maguire) or simply the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel (which is super clunky). Well, now that's an issue that is only getting more confusing, as members of the film's cast have posted new title artwork... with multiple titles, including Spider-Man: Phone Home and Spider-Man: Home-wrecker.
We have no idea what exactly to make of this development just yet, but it's one that we're following closely. Tom Holland was the first to post about the new Spider-Man title, posting imagery for "Spider-Man: Phone Home" along with the caption "So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can’t wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta." You can check out his Instagram below:
While that certainly seemed official at first, Jacob Batalon then joined the party and added a ton of confusion to the conversation. He created his own post on Instagram with the message "We’re so excited to share the TITLE of our new movie!! Swipe right for the big reveal!!also enjoy this exclusive still from the movie, just an extra gift from us," but his version says Spider-Man: Home-wrecker:
So what is the explanation behind this trickery? Your guess is as good as ours at this point. We're still more than a month away from April Fools Day, and there don't appear to be any more posts coming in that clarify the situation. Both titles surely seem like fitting possibilities for the upcoming blockbuster, given that they continue the usage of the word "home" after Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and obviously this isn't just some big screw-up. So is it leading up to some kind of big reveal? Will there perhaps be multiple versions of the same movie made available for audiences, a la Clue? Is it possible that the new movie is so massive that it has been split into two films, one called Spider-Man: Phone Home, and the other Spider-Man: Home-wrecker? All we have are questions right now with zero answers, and it doesn't sound like Sony Pictures or Marvel Studios is going to be offering any for the rest of the day.
Set to be released at the end of this year (on December 17 to be specific), Spider-Man 3/the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel/Spider-Man: Phone Home/Spider-Man: Home-wrecker is currently in production down in Atlanta, and should all go according to plan it will be one of four Marvel Cinematic Universe titles released in 2021, following Cate Shortland's Black Widow, Daniel Destin-Cretton's Shang-Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings, and Chloe Zhao's The Eternals. Hopefully it won't be too long before some clarity is offered in regards to what the title of the film is really going to be, so stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the most up to the minute updates.