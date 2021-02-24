Comments

Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming March 2021

Bad Trip Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery crashing their car

Previously on the ongoing saga that is Netflix in 2021, a promise was made that the year ahead would contain new movies and TV titles every week. It’s a lot of excitement, to be certain, but January and February have certainly delivered some new favorites, as well as closed out an epic era of teen romance with To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Where anyone could go after that point is daunting, but March 2021 will show us just how Netflix will try to top such an undertaking. If you want to see last month’s fresh crop of titles, you can check out February 2021’s listing below. After which point, it’s time to take that one step beyond, and see what the next month has in store for Netflix subscribers.

Pacific Rim: The Black pilots in a Jaeger

Week of March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 3/1/21
Batman Begins (2005) - 3/1/21
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021) - 3/1/21
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) - 3/1/21
Dances with Wolves (1990) - 3/1/21
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1 - 3/1/21
I Am Legend (2007) - 3/1/21
Invictus (2009) - 3/1/21
Jason X (2001) - 3/1/21
Killing Gunther (2017) - 3/1/21
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019) - 3/1/21
Nights in Rodanthe (2008) - 3/1/21
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2 - 3/1/21
Rain Man (1988) - 3/1/21
Step Up: Revolution (2012) - 3/1/21
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006) - 3/1/21
The Dark Knight (2008) - 3/1/21
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) - 3/1/21
Training Day (2001) - 3/1/21
Two Weeks Notice (2002) - 3/1/21
Year One (2009) - 3/1/21
Black or White (2014) - 3/2/21
Word Party: Season 5 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 3/2/21
Moxie - NETFLIX FILM - 3/3/21
Murder Among the Mormons - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 3/3/21
Parker (2013) - 3/3/21
Safe Haven (2013) - 3/3/21
Pacific Rim: The Black - NETFLIX ANIME - 3/4/21
City of Ghosts - NETFLIX FAMILY - 3/5/21
Dogwashers - NETFLIX FILM - 3/5/21
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 3/5/21
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 3/5/21
Sentinelle - NETFLIX FILM - 3/5/21

Yes Day Edgar Ramirez and Jennifer Garner take their kids through the car wash

Week of March 6

Bombay Begums - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 3/8/21
Bombay Rose - NETFLIX FILM - 3/8/21
The Houseboat - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 3/9/21
StarBeam: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 3/9/21
Dealer - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 3/10/21
Last Chance U: Basketball - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 3/10/21
Marriage or Mortgage - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 3/10/21
The Block Island Sound (2020) - 3/11/21
Coven of Sisters - NETFLIX FILM - 3/11/21
Love Alarm: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 3/12/21
The One - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 3/12/21
Paper Lives - NETFLIX FILM - 3/12/21
Paradise PD: Part 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 3/12/21
YES DAY - NETFLIX FILM - 3/12/21

Waffles and Mochi eating with Samin Nosrat

Week of March 13

Audrey (2020) - 3/14/21
Bakugan: Armored Alliance - 3/15/21
The BFG (2016) - 3/15/21
The Last Blockbuster (2020) - 3/15/21
The Lost Pirate Kingdom - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 3/15/21
Zero Chill - NETFLIX FAMILY - 3/15/21
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 3/16/21
Savages (2012) - 3/16/21
Waffles + Mochi - NETFLIX FAMILY - 3/16/21
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 3/17/21
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 3/17/21
B: The Beginning Succession - NETFLIX ANIME - 3/18/21
Cabras da Peste - NETFLIX FILM - 3/18/21
Deadly Illusions (2021) - 3/18/21
The Fluffy Movie (2014) - 3/18/21
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 3/18/21
Skylines (2020) - 3/18/21
Alien TV: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 3/19/21
Country Comfort - NETFLIX FAMILY - 3/19/21
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 3/19/21
Sky Rojo - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 3/19/21

Bad Trip Eric Andre laughs as Lil Rel Howery give him side eye

Week of March 20

Jiu Jitsu (2020) - 3/20/21
Navillera - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 3/22/21
Philomena (2013) - 3/22/21
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 3/23/21
Seaspiracy - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 3/24/21
Who Killed Sara? - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 3/24/21
Caught by a Wave - NETFLIX FILM - 3/25/21
DOTA: Dragon's Blood - NETFLIX ANIME - 3/25/21
Millennials: Season 3 - 3/25/21
Secret Magic Control Agency - NETFLIX FAMILY - 3/25/21
A Week Away - NETFLIX FILM - 3/26/21
Bad Trip - NETFLIX FILM - 3/26/21
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4 - 3/26/21
Croupier (1998) - 3/26/21
The Irregulars - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 3/26/21
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 3/26/21
Nailed It!: Double Trouble - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 3/26/21

At Eternity's Gate Willem Dafoe stands with a slightly pained expression

Week of March 27

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013) - 3/29/21
Rainbow High: Season 1 - 3/29/21
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020) - 3/30/21
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire - NETFLIX FAMILY - 3/30/21
At Eternity's Gate (2018) - 3/31/21
Haunted: Latin America - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 3/31/21

Arashi's Diary Voyage title card

March TBD

Abla Fahita: Drama Queen - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ARASHI's Diary Voyage ep24 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Yin Yang Master - NETFLIX FILM

Netflix’s Movie Highlights For March 2021

Following up her directorial debut Wine Country, Amy Poehler’s latest film Moxie is pretty much on brand for the comedian turned filmmaker. Centered around a young girl who anonymously calls out the toxic behavior in her high school, this YA adaptation is another in Netflix’s line of repertory collaborations with directors like Poehler. It’s also sounds a great addition to the streamer’s teen movie library, so keep that in mind going into March 2021.

Though there really is something for everyone over at Netflix, and this next movie appeals to both Jennifer Garner fans and those looking for a movie the entire family can enjoy. Another literary adaptation, Yes Day shows us what happens when a pair of uptight parents have to literally say “yes” to everything their kids request of them, for one whole day. So basically, it’s like Jim Carrey’s Yes Man, but with shenanigans that even the youngest members of your family could enjoy.

Netflix’s TV Highlights For March 2021

If you’ve been missing the world of the Pacific Rim franchise, fear not! While a cinematic installment isn’t in the cards, at least for the time being, the long promised anime spin-off is hitting Netflix in the form of Pacific Rim: The Black. Following a pair of siblings in an abandoned Australian continent, some new threats are on the horizon, and these young fighters are about to revive a Jaeger in order to survive their harsh realities.

Should you want to expose your young ones to the many chefs and personalities that make entertainment and food ever interesting subjects, Waffles + Mochi is going to be a really great help. Featuring guests like Michelle Obama and Zach Galifanakis, as well as celebrity chefs like Samin Nosrat and Massimo Bottura, this kind and funny puppet show explores food in a way that your kids will love. Though, don’t be surprised if you find yourself sitting on the couch to watch the loveliness for yourself.

March 2021 has Netflix ready to impress its loyal fanbase, no matter the weather outside. But if you’ve got your heart set on a specific title throughout this next month, you’re going to want to check this schedule frequently. As usual, this is because the entertainment listed above is subject to change and availability, so contents may shift in transit to your Netflix queue. With all of that in mind, we’d like to remind you to stream responsibly, and we’ll see you all back here when April 2021 brings the next round of excitement to a streaming device near you.

