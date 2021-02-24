Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming March 2021

Previously on the ongoing saga that is Netflix in 2021, a promise was made that the year ahead would contain new movies and TV titles every week. It’s a lot of excitement, to be certain, but January and February have certainly delivered some new favorites, as well as closed out an epic era of teen romance with To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Where anyone could go after that point is daunting, but March 2021 will show us just how Netflix will try to top such an undertaking. If you want to see last month’s fresh crop of titles, you can check out February 2021’s listing below. After which point, it’s time to take that one step beyond, and see what the next month has in store for Netflix subscribers.