Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Reveals Exactly What He Wants To Do After His Marvel Contract Ends

Leave a Comment
It’s been a whirlwind of an opening act for 24-year-old Tom Holland ever since his Spider-Man was introduced in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. But while he's played the role in five films over the last six years, we’ve also seen him start to branch out beyond the role of Peter Parker with movies like The Devil All The Time and the Russo Brothers upcoming drama Cherry. And following his third solo outing for Spider-Man: No Way Home, according to a recent interview with the actor, he will no longer be under a contract with Marvel.
But, whoa slow your web shooters! That doesn’t mean Tom Holland is out as our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man after Marvel Studios’ December release; it simply means he’s not necessarily obligated to return for any planned films immediately following his work on the freshly titled Spider-Man movie. He’ll finally have some time to himself soon enough, and he knows what he wants to do next. As Holland described during an interview with USA Today,
I’m going to take a break and travel the world. It's the first time since I signed on to (Spider-Man: Homecoming) that I don't have a contract with someone. I might go skiing because that's something I've not really been allowed to do because it's obviously a dangerous sport. I've been very careful over the years, which is why I've become obsessed with golf because it's the only sport I can play without getting injured.
Sounds like a plan. And a few of those things are probably on a lot of our lists too following a lot more time spent in our homes thanks to the pesky COVID-19 pandemic too. If you think about it, Tom Holland has been playing Peter Parker non-stop for the past six years, starring in Civil War, and continuing with Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and a trio of Spider-Man movies from director Jon Watts. That's a major accomplishment all by itself, and he is deserving of a break from the MCU for a little while after this.
Tom Holland has portrayed Peter Parker more times than any other actor on the big screen, and it’s an easy thing to take it for granted as an audience after having seen Chris Evans as Captain America and Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in double-digit appearances over the last 12 years. But as I said, Holland feels like he’s only getting started with his Marvel role. He also said in the interview,
I'm very lucky that I look young and I can continue to play this 17-year-old web-slinger and I will do that for as long as they will have me. If they want me to make 10 Spider-Man movies, you better believe I will be there. But Cherry was our big leap. I'm really interested to see the types of doors that it opens and the doors that it closes.
Tom Holland has got it made. He’s got a steady gig as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s also ready to pursue other types of projects too, such as Cherry – a major departure for the actor into some mature themes. In the Russo Brothers film, Holland plays a war veteran who develops an opioid addiction to deal with his PTSD, and then starts robbing banks for the money to feed his habit. The movie comes to theaters this Friday and then to AppleTV+ on March 12.
The actor is wrapping his work on Spider-Man: No Way Home and trolled us all yesterday with some confusing title reveals before announcing the official name of the third Spider-Man movie. Just before that, Tom Holland was on the Uncharted set portraying Nathan Drake ahead of the 2022 video game adaptation. Oh, and he’ll star in Chaos Walking with Daisy Ridley, which is coming to theaters on March 5.