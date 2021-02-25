Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Reveals Exactly What He Wants To Do After His Marvel Contract Ends

It’s been a whirlwind of an opening act for 24-year-old Tom Holland ever since his Spider-Man was introduced in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. But while he's played the role in five films over the last six years, we’ve also seen him start to branch out beyond the role of Peter Parker with movies like The Devil All The Time and the Russo Brothers upcoming drama Cherry. And following his third solo outing for Spider-Man: No Way Home, according to a recent interview with the actor, he will no longer be under a contract with Marvel.