Ben Affleck Weighs In On The Theater Versus Streaming Debate In Conversation With David Fincher

It’s looking like the debate between theaters and streaming services is becoming more apparent. The entire situation seems to be exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic and reduced access to theaters. That being said, there are a number of cities across the US that have recently opened up theaters for the first time since last March and we'll have to wait and see how the landscape looks in the coming months. Thought, I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw this debate continue to be commented on as people are able to safely return to theaters.