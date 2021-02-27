The Greatest Showman’s Zendaya Reveals What Was So ‘Special’ About Filming The Musical

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Like her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, Zendaya has been challenging herself with different kinds of roles as of late. She’s been showing off her dramatic chops with Sam Levinson as Rue in his heartbreaking teen drama, Euphoria and in Malcolm & Marie, a commentary on ego and film criticism. Zendaya has been so busy we may overlook the fact that she totally killed it in a Broadway-style musical, The Greatest Showman, which was a pretty special experience for her.