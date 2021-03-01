Did Bruce Campbell Just Confirm His Cameo In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Ever since Sam Raimi was confirmed to be taking over direction of the Doctor Strange sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, speculation of B-movie king Bruce Campbell’s involvement has been rampant. Not only have the pair worked together in a large number of Raimi’s films (hello - Evil Dead?), but Campbell has also explicitly expressed his desire to work on the Doctor Strange sequel. While there are still plenty of questions surrounding the upcoming Marvel film, Campbell just gave fans a lot of hope with a vague (but also seemingly very clear?) Twitter post possibly confirming his cameo in Raimi’s upcoming blockbuster.
To the delight of Marvel and horror fans alike, Bruce Campbell just posted a little tease to his Twitter that alludes to the fact that he will indeed be present in the next Doctor Strange film. The Army of Darkness star posted a picture that is very clearly London, with references to working “with a certain director on a certain movie with a certain actor”. You can see the teasy tweet below:
Nice try Bruce, but we know what’s up. Leave it to the Bubba Ho-Tep actor to find a loophole and tell us he’s in the film without really telling us he’s in the film. This should also keep him off the list of Marvel stars who are prone to spoilers. While we can pretty much take this as confirmation that Bruce Campbell will appear in the film somewhere, it’s still very unclear in what capacity the iconic star will be utilized.
Bruce Campbell has appeared in very different capacities throughout his partnership with Sam Raimi. While Campbell has starred in a number of his films, he has also had tiny, barely noticeable parts as well. In Raimi’s Spider-Man films with Tobey McGuire, Campbell has had different small cameos in each film. It’s possible we will see a similar part for Campbell in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, but there's also theories he will play a much bigger part.
Bruce Campbell has had a lot to say on the topic of superhero films, and he has expressed his desire to appear in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. While making this campaign, Campbell alluded to wanting to play the part of the film’s antagonist, stating that there must be somebody who challenges Doctor Strange. You know, meaning himself.
It would be utterly amazing to see the legend that is Bruce Campbell become a major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That is, if the Doctor Strange sequel is that certain movie with that certain director Campbell speaks of, wink wink. Either way, we can expect Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness sometime next year, as long as we don’t see it take on any more delays. Until then, we’ll be on the lookout for more not-so-vague hints from the actor.