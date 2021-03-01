Did Bruce Campbell Just Confirm His Cameo In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Ever since Sam Raimi was confirmed to be taking over direction of the Doctor Strange sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, speculation of B-movie king Bruce Campbell’s involvement has been rampant. Not only have the pair worked together in a large number of Raimi’s films (hello - Evil Dead?), but Campbell has also explicitly expressed his desire to work on the Doctor Strange sequel. While there are still plenty of questions surrounding the upcoming Marvel film, Campbell just gave fans a lot of hope with a vague (but also seemingly very clear?) Twitter post possibly confirming his cameo in Raimi’s upcoming blockbuster.