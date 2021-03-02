Has Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Runtime Been Leaked?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While it’s not set to debut until the end of the month, Godzilla vs. Kong is probably the most monstrous debut to hit the world this March. So there’s a lot of talk that’s going to surround the anticipation of this prize fight between the Titans of the MonsterVerse. And a new topic has just landed on the table as director Adam Wingard’s movie may have had its running time leaked; with the rumors clocking in as the shortest runtime in the series.