Someone Is Remaking Hamilton With Animal Crossing Characters, And I Can’t Look Away

Alexander Hamilton with John Laurens
There are hit Broadway musicals, and then there's Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda's tale about America's founding became a sensation when it debuted on the great white way, going on to win Tonys, a Grammy, and even a Pulitzer along the way. Disney+ subscribers were able to be in the room where it happened when a filmed performance arrived last summer, and became a must-see event. Now we can see what Hamilton would look like if performed by the adorable denizens of Animal Crossing, and I just can't look away.

Hamilton and Animal Crossing were two major events that occurred during the age of quarantine. While people around the world have watched Lin-Manuel Miranda's stunning musical, they also played the Nintendo game and visited each other's islands in a time when people couldn't actually gather IRL. Now those two concepts have been combined, as someone recreated all of Hamilton's first act from within the Switch game. Check it out below.

I mean, how cute is that? Aside from the fun of seeing Hamilton's cast played by villagers, you have to give props to the superfan responsible for putting the video together. Because it must have taken a ton of time.

The above video comes to us from the Youtube account of Guitar Knight14. The clip shows us an Animal Crossing version of a Broadway theater, complete with an audience and curtain wallpaper. As Hamilton's iconic opening number begins, we watch as each character is introduced. As for the title character made famous by Lin-Manuel Miranda himself, he's played by beloved Animal Crossing newcomer Raymond the Cat. It's a brilliant bit of casting that fans who enjoy both gaming and musicals will enjoy.

Hamilton is available exclusively on Disney+.

Throughout this hour long video, we see the cast of Hamilton's characters played by a mixture of Animal Crossing villagers and the various neighbors you can meet and invite to move onto your island in-game. The human villagers are designed to look like Hamilton's original cast, including the likes of Leslie Odom Jr., Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Phillipa Soo.

There are ways this Animal Crossing version takes bold new choices, rather than being a shot-for-shot remake of Disney+'s Hamilton. Going back to the opening number, we see flashbacks of Alexander's early life, complete with set changes. This is in stark juxtaposition to the stage presentation, which is minimalist and relies on intriguing staging.

One of my favorite parts from the Animal Crossing take on Hamilton came with the iconic track "The Schuyler Sisters." Watching the three avatars dance and sing was utterly adorable. And seeing fan favorite character Audie playing Peggy was the icing on the cake.

Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musicals will be treated to another thrilling musical event this summer when In the Heights arrives in both theaters and directly to HBO Max. That movie is currently set to release on June 18th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Hamilton: 26 Cool Background Things To Look For The Next Time You Watch
