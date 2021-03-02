Someone Is Remaking Hamilton With Animal Crossing Characters, And I Can’t Look Away

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There are hit Broadway musicals, and then there's Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda's tale about America's founding became a sensation when it debuted on the great white way, going on to win Tonys, a Grammy, and even a Pulitzer along the way. Disney+ subscribers were able to be in the room where it happened when a filmed performance arrived last summer, and became a must-see event. Now we can see what Hamilton would look like if performed by the adorable denizens of Animal Crossing, and I just can't look away.