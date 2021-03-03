Tom Holland And Daisy Ridley’s Chaos Walking Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying

Tom Holland is having a pretty busy year, even though it's only March and we're still in the middle of a global pandemic. Following the theatrical release of Cherry last week, Holland will next be seen in Chaos Walking with Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, and David Oyelowo. The film features the Spider-Man star as Todd, a young man who lives on a planet where all the women have disappeared and all the men are afflicted by "the Noise," a force that puts all of their thoughts on full display. Todd discovers Viola (Ridley), who is unaffected by The Noise, and because her life is threatened Todd vows to protect her, uncovering secrets along the way.

Chaos Walking was adapted from the book The Knife of Never Letting Go by author Patrick Ness. Ness shares screenwriting credits with Christopher Ford (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity) directs. After multiple delays and reshoots, it's now finally being released on March 5 – only in theaters. Check out what critics have to say so far.