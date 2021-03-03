Thunder Force Trailer: Melissa McCarthy Gets Superpowers Ahead Of Thor: Love And Thunder

This is really shaping up to be quite the reunion, especially for something not part of a cinematic universe of any sort. As it’s not based on anything that currently exists in comic book form, Thunder Force certainly feels like it operates in a universe that’s familiar. With the people it’s enlisted to tell the story of superpowers hilariously saving the day, and the references to Batman Forever and Iron Man 2’s soundtracks, parody and heroism mix together to form a team that looks to be unstoppable. We’ll see if that’s the truth when Thunder Force strikes first, and strikes hard, on April 9th, only on Netflix.