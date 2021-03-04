Coming 2 America’s Director Explains Why He’s Happy About Its PG-13 Rating

It's more of a fairy tale. It's not particularly crude or vulgar in any way. I noticed people on Twitter being like, ‘Oh my God, this movie's PG-13. What have they done?’ The reality is the more we tested it, the jokes that landed were the ones that stayed there, and it came out PG-13. We weren't given [instructions that] ‘it better be PG-13.’ We did all different kinds of jokes and it landed in a sweet place. I'm actually happy it's PG-13.