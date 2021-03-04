Halloween Kills’ Andi Matichak Makes Jamie Lee Curtis Sound Like A Total Badass On Set

The original fight sequence that was the original end to 2018 was a hand-to-hand combat with her and Michael. And she threw down every single take. I think there were upwards of 30 takes. Jamie did all of her own stunts. She did everything with [stunt man] James [Jude Courtney]. She hit him in the exact same place every time, never missed a mark. She was unbelievable, and she was throwing her body on the ground, getting back up right away like ‘Let’s go again.’ Her work ethic and her commitment is just so next level. She’s just so incredibly generous.