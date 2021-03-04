news

Halloween Kills’ Andi Matichak Makes Jamie Lee Curtis Sound Like A Total Badass On Set

Laurie with her family at the end of Halloween

The horror renaissance has been going on for years, and shows no signs of slowing down. One of the recent megahits to come from the genre is 2018's Halloween, directed by David Gordon Green. The slasher was a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 original, and showed how Laurie Strode's trauma affected her family. This included her granddaughter Allyson, played by actress Andi Matichak. And while Halloween Kills was delayed a full year, Matichak recently shared what a badass Jamie Lee Curtis is on set.

Jamie Lee Curtis is arguably the most iconic scream queen of time, and horror fans were thrilled to see her once again play Laurie Strode in 2018's Halloween movie. Two more sequels were quickly ordered, and Halloween Kills is in the can. While fans wait, Andi Matichak has offered a reason to stay excited for the sequel, as it'll mean more of Curtis being her outstanding self. Matichak recently described her work ethic on the previous film, saying:

The original fight sequence that was the original end to 2018 was a hand-to-hand combat with her and Michael. And she threw down every single take. I think there were upwards of 30 takes. Jamie did all of her own stunts. She did everything with [stunt man] James [Jude Courtney]. She hit him in the exact same place every time, never missed a mark. She was unbelievable, and she was throwing her body on the ground, getting back up right away like ‘Let’s go again.’ Her work ethic and her commitment is just so next level. She’s just so incredibly generous.

There's a reason that Laurie Strode continues to be a survivor all these years later. Aside from the character's fortitude, she's brought to life by Jamie Lee Curtis. And from the sound of it, she puts everything into these iconic appearances opposite Michael Myers.

Andy Matichak's comments on We Watched A Movie about her experience filming 2018's Halloween are sure to excite the generations of fans who can't wait to catch up with Jamie Lee Curtis' signature character during Halloween Kills. In addition to revealing that the last movie originally had a very different final battle sequence, Matichak spoke about the athleticism that Curtis brought to Laurie Strode. And since there are two more movies coming, there's no telling what type of badassery will come next.

Later in her interview, Andi Matichak went on to explain how Jamie Lee Curtis brought that same level of commitment to all of her scenes in the 2018 Halloween. Because aside from kicking ass and taking names, Curtis also brought a fragile emotional vulnerability to Laurie Strode. As Matichak put it,

My first scene with her in 2018 was the diner scene. And even for my coverage she was going all out like she was for her takes. And I was like that is just you being a really generous human being. Because you didn’t have to do that. She could have phoned it in for sure, or at least backed off a little bit. But no, she really is so present and she’s great.

Andi Matichak described Jamie Lee Curtis as a mentor, and you can see why. Because despite being at the top of the call board and leading the last Halloween movie, she still went and above and beyond. In addition to being a physical powerhouse with stunt work, she also gave emotionally to her co-stars like Matichak while filming. Even if her performance wasn't actually being captured on camera.

Halloween Kills was originally supposed to hit theaters back in October, but was delayed a full year as a result of closed theaters. There will also be a threequel, titled Halloween Ends. The stakes are high for the first of these sequels, as the town of Haddonfield becomes a character and various survivors from Michael's first rampage arm up to take him on themselves.

Halloween Kills will arrive in theaters on October 14th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

