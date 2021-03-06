Zack Snyder's Justice League: 7 Questions We Still Have About The Snyder Cut

There was already much reason to celebrate when the existence of “The Snyder Cut” was confirmed. Fans’ excitement would triple, however once the groundbreaking comic book movie event, officially titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, was given an official release date. Now, the return of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more of our beloved DC titans is now rapidly approaching, yet there is still much about it that remains a mystery.

This is not to say that Zack Snyder has been particularly tight-lipped over certain details about his revamped edition of the 2017 DCEU crossover film. In fact, he has been more than willing to reveal all kinds of information that easily could have been left to be discovered once it hits HBO Max on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Yet, in retrospect, I suppose there is not too much risk of spoiling a film that most audiences have essentially seen roughly a quarter of already.