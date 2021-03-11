7 Strange Mortal Kombat Facts To Know Ahead Of The Reboot

A new Mortal Kombat movie is headed to theaters and HBO Max, and the world will soon get to see if it lives up to the expectation of fans and lovers of the original film. It's hard to say what the bar is for success for this reboot to hit the mark, and that's thanks in part to the odd legacy this franchise has.

Whether we're talking about the game, the lore, or the classic 1995 movie, there's some strange stuff to talk about in regards to Mortal Kombat. Gear up for the movie by reviewing these lesser-known tidbits about the Mortal Kombat universe, and in the process, ensure your first viewing of the upcoming film is as "flawless" as can be.