Pitch Perfect’s Anna Kendrick Hilariously Apologizes To Camp Counselor Over The Cups Song

Anna Kendrick’s response to Ellory Smith’s tweet was just Anna Kendrick being Anna Kendrick. Without even trying, the actress managed to be funny even when apologizing over a song. But “Cups” was everywhere after Pitch Perfect became a runaway hit. It was in commercials, television shows, social media, radio, etc. But that’s just how popular that song was with any and everybody replicating Kendrick’s scene on social media. Of course, young campers would be doing the full routine at camp – they were the target audience. Anyway, as the adage goes, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”