The Lovely Way Dwayne Johnson Paid Tribute To His Father During Awards Acceptance Speech

Even though Dwayne Johnson has accomplished a lot in his very versatile career and there appears to be no end in sight for the actor, it’s refreshing that he maintains a humble air about him when it really comes down to it. It takes a big man to stay grounded when his accomplishments are rewarded and an even bigger man to give credit to his roots, even if the relationship was strained at times with some “tough love”. While The Rock being a big man may not be news to anyone, it seems his character may be starting to outgrow his overgrown body. So here’s to you, Dwayne “The Trailblazer” Johnson, and the legend who came before you!