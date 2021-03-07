Chaos Walking And Star Wars' Daisy Ridley Explains Why She's Been So 'Lucky' With Roles

Despite only being 28 years old, Daisy Ridley has had a great number of big roles, with the biggest feather in her cap being that she was a huge name in Disney’s Star Wars franchise for the last six years. The young actress has expanded her acting career since her breakout role of Rey, and her recently released Chaos Walking had her alongside other Disney franchise faces Tom Holland and Mads Mikkelsen. Now, Ridley has spoken out about how she’s gotten so “lucky” in throughout her career so far.
Daisy Ridley is a great actress in her own right but has had the good fortune to act alongside some huge names in the acting business, like Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford. The actress considers herself lucky to have had those experiences and, in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the Star Wars actress explained that by being next to stars with such talent, she's never had a whole project weighing on her shoulders alone. Here it is in Ridley’s own words:
I’ve always felt really lucky because I never felt like anything was really resting on my shoulders, I always really felt part of a team. I always had John [Boyega] and then Oscar [Isaac] and Adam [Driver] and obviously [Harrison Ford] and Carrie [Fisher] and Mark [Hamill]. There were so many components to Star Wars that it never felt like I was out there by myself.
Much like her Chaos Walking co-star Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley was fortunate (and talented) enough to land a breakout role early in her career, one that allowed her to work very closely to large names in the business. Also like Holland, Ridley has moved her career forward by working in different types of roles. Although she is, of course, speaking about her time working on the three Star Wars films she's appeared in, Ridley has been beside big names in her various other projects as well.
Even if you’re not counting her Star Wars connections or the big names in Chaos Walking (like Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, and Nick Jonas), Daisy Ridley could name drop some pretty impressive stars. She worked with Naomi Watts in 2018’s Ophelia and, of course, who could forget her work in Murder on the Orient Express, a massive ensemble that paired her with stars like Michelle Pfeiffer, Leslie Odom Jr. and Wilem Dafoe.
Even though Chaos Walking is first big film since her stint as Rey in Star Wars, she’s got a number of projects coming up to showcase that it wasn’t just “luck” that put her in the position that she’s in. With her talent, she doesn’t need big names to carry projects for her, and it’s getting to the point where Ridley is the big name in a project While that may come largely from her role as Rey in one of the biggest franchises of all time, most would agree that her talent certainly has a lot to do with it as well.