news

Zack Snyder's Justice League Drops New Wonder Woman Footage For International Women's Day

Gal Gadot smiling as Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder's Justice League

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

We’re now less than two weeks away from Zack Snyder’s Justice League being released to the masses, which naturally means that the final marketing wave to promote the Snyder Cut is underway. Over the last few days, we’ve been treated to new footage from the upcoming DC Extended Universe event of Batman, Superman, Aquaman and The Flash. With today marking International Women’s Day, it’s only appropriate that Wonder Woman is the next hero to get her own promo.

It was a little over two months ago that we reunited with Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984, but Zack Snyder’s Justice League is taking us back to the present day to show a different account of how Wonder Woman joined forces with her fellow superheroes to protect the world from Steppenwolf. Take a look at the wondrous new footage of her in action (pun fully intended) below:

The first few seconds of this Wonder Woman-centric promo for Zack Snyder’s Justice League starts off with Diana with a torch in hand, and while this particular video doesn’t reveal what she’s gazing at, we know from footage released in June 2020 that it’s a mural of Darkseid. The promo then cuts to Diana standing near an ancient Greek temple with an arrow in hand. In case need a refresher on Justice League’s theatrical cut, Diana’s mother, Hipployta, warned her daughter that Steppenwolf had arrived on Earth by shooting an arrow to light a torch inside the Shrine of the Amazons. This same warning system will in place for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Of course, just like the other recently-released Snyder Cut promos, Wonder Woman’s preview includes audio snippets from both Diana and other characters, including Hippolyta, Batman and Aquaman. The video then wraps up with Wonder Woman clashing with the redesigned Steppenwolf, and while I won’t provide spoilers for those who haven’t been following the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement over the years, let’s just say that their climactic clash unfolds differently than what went down in the theatrical version of Justice League.

With the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League in both theaters and on HBO Max next week (feel free to use this link to sign up for the streaming service), Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman will have appeared the most times of any DCEU superhero, having previously shown up in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, the theatrically-released Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984. Granted, she’ll go back to being tied with Ben Affleck’s Batman once The Flash comes out, and an argument could be made that the DCEU’s Superman will also soon have five appearances under his belt if you count his Shazam! cameo (although Henry Cavill didn’t play him in that scene). Nevertheless, with both Wonder Woman 3 and an Amazons spinoff on the way, we’re far from done exploring Wonder Woman’s corner of the DCEU.

More to come…

More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Zack Snyder Shares Flash-Centric Snyder Cut Footage, And Now I’m Just Ready For The Flash Movie news 1d Zack Snyder Shares Flash-Centric Snyder Cut Footage, And Now I’m Just Ready For The Flash Movie Erik Swann
What The Flash’s Grant Gustin Was Concerned About Playing In The Season 7 Premiere television 2d What The Flash’s Grant Gustin Was Concerned About Playing In The Season 7 Premiere Adam Holmes
Wonder Woman’s Robin Wright Reveals How Director Patty Jenkins Pitched The Film To Her news 2d Wonder Woman’s Robin Wright Reveals How Director Patty Jenkins Pitched The Film To Her Katherine Webb

Trending Movies

To All The Boys: Always And Forever Feb 12, 2021 To All The Boys: Always And Forever 6
The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent TBD The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Rating TBD
Godzilla vs. Kong Mar 31, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong Rating TBD
Avengers: Endgame Apr 26, 2019 Avengers: Endgame 10
Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Rick And Morty Loot Crate Giveaway TBD Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Rick And Morty Loot Crate Giveaway Rating TBD
Mayim Bialik Really Wants To Make A Blossom Revival Happen, But She's Struggling TBD Mayim Bialik Really Wants To Make A Blossom Revival Happen, But She's Struggling Rating TBD
New Godzilla Vs. Kong Image Features The Titans’ Scars From Their Epic Fight TBD New Godzilla Vs. Kong Image Features The Titans’ Scars From Their Epic Fight Rating TBD
After Revealing New Action Training Routine, Bond Girl Ana De Armas Is Practicing Her Shooting TBD After Revealing New Action Training Routine, Bond Girl Ana De Armas Is Practicing Her Shooting Rating TBD
Jason Suidekis Thanked Ex Olivia Wilde In Ted Lasso Acceptance Speech (And Yes He Was Wearing Another Fun Hoodie) TBD Jason Suidekis Thanked Ex Olivia Wilde In Ted Lasso Acceptance Speech (And Yes He Was Wearing Another Fun Hoodie) Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information