Zack Snyder's Justice League Drops New Wonder Woman Footage For International Women's Day

We’re now less than two weeks away from Zack Snyder’s Justice League being released to the masses, which naturally means that the final marketing wave to promote the Snyder Cut is underway. Over the last few days, we’ve been treated to new footage from the upcoming DC Extended Universe event of Batman, Superman, Aquaman and The Flash. With today marking International Women’s Day, it’s only appropriate that Wonder Woman is the next hero to get her own promo.