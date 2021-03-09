Wonder Woman’s Robin Wright Explains How Patty Jenkins Convinced Her To Join The DCEU

Patty Jenkins the director, her enthusiasm on the phone when she called me - because I was shooting House of Cards at the time - she called and she’s like, ‘Do you want to play one of the greatest warrior women of the Amazon nation?’ I was like, ‘Of course!’ [Laughs] It was a no-brainer. I was like, ‘That’s gonna be a hoot.’ And we got to get in the best shape of our lives training for that movie at 50-years-old. I was like, ‘I’m into that. Let’s go for it.’ I adore her and I loved both movies’ messages. [They’re] really about justice and equality and love, and I’m a sucker for that stuff.