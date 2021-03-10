Zack Snyder's Justice League Video Goes All In On Steppenwolf And Darkseid

The marketing campaign for Zack Snyder’s Justice League is in full force, as the highly anticipated director’s cut prepares to make its debut next week. With this, Zack Snyder has spent the last few days highlighting different characters from the film with awesome new footage. While the main heroes have mostly been the focus, Snyder’s latest tease now highlights the imposing villains -- Steppenwolf and Darkseid, and the footage goes all in on showing just how awesome they are.