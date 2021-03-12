news

Marvel’s Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How She’d Come Back To Pepper Potts

Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts in Iron Man's arms in Iron Man 3

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man tenure ended with Avengers: Endgame when he committed a true hero’s errand and sacrificed himself to save the universe. But Tony Stark did leave behind a massive legacy, along with Pepper Potts and their young daughter, Morgan. Gwyneth Paltrow even became a superhero in her own right in the 2019 team-up film by donning her Rescue Armor. Is it the end of the line for Pepper too?

The same year Gwyneth Paltrow starred in Iron Man, the actress founded her wellness and lifestyle brand Goop, which has since gone on to become a huge name in publishing and online retail. Paltrow has greatly stepped away from acting aside from forgetting she cameoed in Spider-Man: Homecoming or starring in husband Brad Falchuk’s Netflix series The Politician.

But still, it's an exciting time to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially with the studio expanding its universe into television. People asked the 48-year-old if she’d revisit Pepper Potts, and she said this:

I think if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two, I would of course be open to that.

There you have it! Although Gwyneth Paltrow admitted she doesn’t have the time to commit to a full-fledged Marvel project like a Pepper and daughter Disney+ series or so forth, she’s not saying no to another cameo or small appearance within the universe. That’d be fun! Someday we’d love to check in with Pepper and Morgan.

Disney+ is also getting ready to usher in a new Iron hero with a Disney+ series for Ironheart, which will have a young girl played by Dominique Thorne fitting her own Iron suit to save the day. There’s definitely room for Pepper Potts to come back into the mix in the future for a shake of nostalgia from the original Iron Man franchise.

But to be clear, Gwyneth Paltrow is just not into acting right now. Last year, she opened up about how being for hire in Hollywood “burned” her out, and she hasn't carried a movie on her shoulders since before she had kids. The actress has placed her focus on Goop these days, and she recently fronted her own documentary series attached to the brand.

Most recently, Gwyneth Paltrow took to Goop’s website to share her own struggles with COVID-19 when she contracted the virus in April. Paltrow said she has dealt with “long-tail fatigue and brain fog” since testing positive months ago, and shared her own health advice with confronting the inflammation in her body, which was met with some push back from experts.

At this time, there are no plans for Robert Downey Jr or Gwyneth Paltrow to return to the MCU, but there’s a huge lineup ahead for the MCU for fans to be excited for in the coming years.

Gwyneth Paltrow Describes What It Was Like Kissing Robert Downey Jr. For The MCU Movies
