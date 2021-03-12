Fast And Furious Threw Some Shade At The Avengers When Asked Which Characters Would Win In A Fight

The tweet was originally posted asking people who would win in a battle between the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Fast & Furious franchise. The post went viral and fans weighed in with opinions. In the end, the winner people choose was likely just a function of which movie franchise they liked better, but then the official Twitter account for the Fast franchise decided to let its voice be heard. And it pointed out the valid fact that while Dom, Letty, and the rest might not technically be superheroes, what they can get done with just cars is still superhuman.