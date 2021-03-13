news

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds About Not Getting To Meet Brad Pitt On Deadpool 2 Set

Blake Lively and Brad Pitt

Being the wife of actor and internet troll Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively has learned to take it as well as dish it. While Reynolds might “feud” with any variety of people online, Lively always has her sights on her husband. The constant back-and-forth between the Hollywood couple is both hilarious and loving at the same time. But even trolling can reveal a slice of truth, as the actress recently trolled her husband about not meeting Brad Pitt on the Deadpool 2 set.

Just about anyone would relish the opportunity to meet and possibly hang out with Brad Pitt on a movie set, and it sounds like this is no different for a star like Blake Lively. Recently, the Instagram account CommentbyCelebs caught Lively commenting on another account’s post about Deadpool 2. Reynolds revealed how he roped Brad Pitt into doing his small cameo in the sequel and, upon seeing the post, the actress commented:

Weird… my husband didn’t invite me to set that day.

Blake Lively managed to land yet another sweet one-liner at her husband's expense. With her revelation in the comments, maybe Ryan Reynolds was afraid of losing her to Brad Pitt? I mean it’s Brad Pitt, after all. Whatever the reason, Lively's comment indicates that she could have made it to set if she was invited by her hubby. To see the original post and Lively’s trolling comment, check out the post below:

While Blake Lively may be jokingly sore over not meeting Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds did need to keep the cameo from anyone not involved with the film. It's very possible that the actor didn't want to risk the special cameo being leaked before the release of Deadpool 2. It should be made clear that the actress isn't seriously upset about not being introduced, but you have to love that she and Reynolds express their relationship like this.

But the trolling between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds goes beyond just Brad Pitt’s Deadpool 2 cameo. The couple has trolled each other over reality shows and Reynolds’ hometown of Vancouver. Even special moments such as birthdays and Valentine’s Day aren’t off-limits from the married couple’s constant jabs.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have clearly managed to make wicked their sense of humor a crucial part of their relationship and do so all while maintaining their busy careers and raising children. Over the years, the two have also spoken about the love, admiration and respect they have for each other. In short, for them, trolling each other on the internet is just another way of saying, "I love you."

Given how women react to Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds may have not wanted Blake Lively on the set for obvious reasons, but the actress may have a chance to rub shoulders with Pitt at another time. Lively and Reynolds do, of course, run in celebrity circles, so they may all get the chance to meet up. How such a meeting would play out is anyone's guess.

Why Blake Lively Felt 'Insecure' After Giving Birth To Her And Ryan Reynolds' Third Child
