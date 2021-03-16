Knives Out Had An A+ Reaction To The First Look At Lady Gaga And Adam Driver’s New Movie

It’s been over a year since director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out released into theaters, taking the world by storm with its combination of murder, mystery and comedy. But another thing that whodunnit was known for was its keen eye for fashion, especially through the wardrobe of Chris Evans’ smart-ass, sweater enthusiast character, Ransom. However, some competition has entered the field, as Lady Gaga and Adam Driver’s new movie House of Gucci has inspired some comparisons thanks to a new entrant into the sweater game.
With the first looks of House of Gucci already letting the people know that the fashion is on deck in director Ridley Scott’s latest film, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the official Twitter feed for Knives Out had something to say about it. But rather than try to start a sweater war between the films, the typically hysterical tone of the account suggested a much funnier scenario. Check out the gag in the post, provided below:
Well, as if the prospect of a Knives Out sequel wasn’t fun enough, the thought of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver joining what’s bound to be another ensemble cast of talented actors has us thinking some pleasant thoughts. Rian Johnson’s pen and lens would definitely benefit from including these prospective cast members as potential foes and red herrings for Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc to evaluate. Not to mention, since Lady Gaga is playing real-life murderess Patrizia Reggiani, she’ll have even more practice with the ways of on-screen death, be it through hiring someone else or doing the job herself.
It’s also hard not to think of the awesome synergy of the man in the sweater himself, Adam Driver, reuniting with Rian Johnson for their first team-up since Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Though let’s raise the stakes a little more, as Driver happened to partner with the great Daniel Craig on a little comedy called Logan Lucky a couple of years ago. All the sweaters in the world wouldn’t be enough to distract from how the energy in their last pairing would only turn up the wattage on Knives Out’s next round of mystery.
Plus, you could always use this opportunity to pivot the criminal element into a heist, rather than just another murder; so long as the sweater stays. In fact, let’s take another look at Chris Evans and his Knives Out sweater again. I mean, it’s not like he’s ever going to wear one again, not if he has anything to do about it.
So let’s take a look at what we’re hypothetically working with here: killer fashion, a couple of reunions to die for through some fantastic leads, and a snarky internet gag that makes a great suggestion for Knives Out sequel casting. Yeah, if that’s not a sign for Rian Johnson and Lionsgate to start putting offers out to both Adam Driver and Lady Gaga for the still-developing second installment, then maybe they need some more time to find the smaller donut hole inside this particular donut hole. It might be way too early to get too invested in this dream that makes so much sense, but it compels us.