Knives Out Had An A+ Reaction To The First Look At Lady Gaga And Adam Driver’s New Movie

So let’s take a look at what we’re hypothetically working with here: killer fashion, a couple of reunions to die for through some fantastic leads, and a snarky internet gag that makes a great suggestion for Knives Out sequel casting. Yeah, if that’s not a sign for Rian Johnson and Lionsgate to start putting offers out to both Adam Driver and Lady Gaga for the still-developing second installment, then maybe they need some more time to find the smaller donut hole inside this particular donut hole. It might be way too early to get too invested in this dream that makes so much sense, but it compels us.