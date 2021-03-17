No Big Deal, Just Robert Downey Jr. With Some Kind Words About The Russo Bros.' Endgame Follow-Up Cherry

As filmmakers, Joe and Anthony Russo are probably best known for their work with Marvel Studios but, after Avengers: Endgame, the directing duo are taking a stab at projects outside the superhero realm. Their most recent post-Marvel venture is Cherry, the crime and addiction drama starring Tom Holland. The Russos appear to have had plenty of support from their fans, but they’re also getting it from former collaborators. Robert Downey Jr. is among those who’ve seen Cherry, and he recently took to social media to share some kind words for the Russo brothers.
Robert Downey Jr. has been known to send out a sweet message or show generosity to colleagues, and he was certainly no different here. The former Iron Man actor previously expressed thoughts about the movie but, now, he’s aimed some praise directly at Joe and Anthony Russo and lead actor Tom Holland. Check Downey’s sweet Twitter post down below:
When it comes to Cherry, Robert Downey Jr. has been incredibly supportive. Not only has he been singing the film’s praises, but he even moderated a Q&A panel for the movie. It’s been great to see the support the Russos have been getting, but the fact that some of it is coming from their Marvel colleague makes it even sweeter.
Robert Downey Jr. and the Russos worked together for a number of years, with their working relationship beginning in earnest when Downey signed on to play Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War. From there, they would also collaborate on the massive Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. During that time, Downey and the brothers showed plenty of support for each other in different ways, whether it was the Russos praising Downey as Iron Man or the actor trying to enforce the directors’ no-spoiler policies. You love to see this kind of bond between an actor and director(s).
Of course, you also can’t help but point out the fact that Robert Downey Jr. showed some love to Tom Holland as well. Downey has always been supportive of the young actor, praising his initial Spider-Man audition and marveling at how Holland has embodied the role. Likewise, Holland appears to have a soft spot for Downey, who seems to have become a mentor of sorts to him. Holland frequently reflects on their most notable Marvel moments together, and the actor has even revealed that he has a special nickname for Downey.
All of this love really makes me hopeful that Robert Downey Jr., Joe and Anthony Russo and Tom Holland will all reunite for another project one of these days. While their Marvel collaborations are great, it would be nice to see them all do something different. We’ll just have to wait and see if this comes to be.
In the meantime, you can stream Cherry now on Apple TV+.