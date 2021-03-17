Dune's Jason Momoa Makes A Bold Prediction About The Movie And His Career

Because of the pandemic, the wait for Denis Villeneuve's Dune increased by a total of approximately 10 months last fall when the blockbuster moved from December 2021 to this upcoming October – but hype for the film remains extremely high. The first trailer that was released is absolutely gorgeous, beautifully bringing to life the world described in Frank Herbert's book, and it's incredibly hard not to be excited about the phenomenal group of actors playing the diverse cast of characters. Expectations are incredibly high, and only enhancing that feeling are comments like the one recently made by star Jason Momoa, who says that the movie is going to "set the bar" for his career going forward.