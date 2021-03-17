Dune's Jason Momoa Makes A Bold Prediction About The Movie And His Career

Because of the pandemic, the wait for Denis Villeneuve's Dune increased by a total of approximately 10 months last fall when the blockbuster moved from December 2021 to this upcoming October – but hype for the film remains extremely high. The first trailer that was released is absolutely gorgeous, beautifully bringing to life the world described in Frank Herbert's book, and it's incredibly hard not to be excited about the phenomenal group of actors playing the diverse cast of characters. Expectations are incredibly high, and only enhancing that feeling are comments like the one recently made by star Jason Momoa, who says that the movie is going to "set the bar" for his career going forward.
Local news WSVN in Miami recently broadcast an edit of interviews conducted with the cast of Dune talking up the blockbuster, and among the exciting comments was a very bold statement from the actor who plays the heroic Duncan Idaho in the movie. While there is plenty to be proud of on Jason Momoa's resume, including his run on Game of Thrones and being the titular star of Aquaman, he predicts the upcoming movie is going to change the work he does as an actor. Said Momoa,
This film set the bar for how I want my career to go... I learned so much every day.
When you consider that this is a quote that comes from the star of the most successful DC Comics adaptation in history, that's saying a hell of a lot, and it only has us more amped for Dune.
The second big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's beloved sci-fi novel, the Denis Villeneuve film will tell the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) – a young man who at the beginning of the story sees his family move to a desert planet called Arrakis. The expectation is that his father Duko Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) will govern over the world, which produces the vital resource known as Spice Melange, but in reality he is being set up for death by the villainous, power-hungry and horrible Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard).
In the story, Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho is a loyal member of House Atreides – his service to the family being as a brilliant warrior who both educates and protects the family (which obviously becomes a very important role when House Harokonnen attacks). Without getting too deep into spoilers for those of you who haven't read the books, Momoa in particular is someone who should very much hope that Dune is successful and launches a full big screen franchise, as there is a lot of material that would see him playing a key role.
We couldn't be more amped for the release of Denis Villeneuve's Dune, and now the wait is at the very least down to a single digit number of months. Currently set to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, the blockbuster – which co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, and Charlotte Rampling in addition to the actors mentioned above – will be available for your eyeballs to feast upon on October 1.