Pedro Pascal Farted On The Wonder Woman 1984 Set, And I Can’t Stop Watching The Video

Actor Pedro Pascal’s starpower has been steadily growing over the past few years. After becoming a household name thanks to his iconic appearance in Game of Thrones, he went on to appear in more genre work like The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984. The latter saw Pascal playing the villainous Maxwell Lord, and becoming the source of endless memes in the process. That’s showing no signs of slowing down, as a video of Pascal farting on the set has now gone viral.
Warner Bros. recently released the official gag reel for Wonder Woman 1984, and it’s thoroughly delightful. While showing how much fun the cast and crew had working on Patty Jenkins’ DC sequel, there’s also a quick clip of Pedro Pascal accidentally passing gas. And I can’t stop watching it. Check it out below.
Wonder Woman 1984 is good, but it could be better. Namely, by adding fart effects to various scenes throughout the DC blockbuster. I mean, it was endearing enough for Pedro Pascal!
The above video comes to us from Twitter, and it pulled from the official Wonder Woman 1984 gag reel. The studio really did Pedro Pascal dirty with this package, including his ill-timed flatulence from the set. Then again, it shows the real people working on these massive blockbusters.
During Wonder Woman 1984, fans watched as Pedro Pascal’s character Maxwell Lord went about his master plan. Yet, granting wishes took a major toll on his body, and he began deteriorating throughout the movie’s runtime. It seems logical that Lord might have also broken wind a few times on top of getting nosebleeds and migraines. No?
It should be interesting to see if we ever get to see Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord back on the big screen. The ending of Wonder Woman 1984 saw him finally have a change of heart, and denounce all the wishes in hopes of protecting his young son. Lord was still alive by the end of the movie, so he could seemingly be around for a future movie. After all, 1984 wasn’t THAT long ago.
As for Wonder Woman herself, fans of Gal Gadot’s superhero will be treated to a ton of exciting new footage in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The four-hour streaming event arrived on HBO Max today, and will vastly change the various members of the team, including Diana Prince herself. And now fans can re-watch the movie and debate how the events of Wonder Woman 1984 might have affected Gadot’s hero.
The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.