Pedro Pascal Farted On The Wonder Woman 1984 Set, And I Can’t Stop Watching The Video

Actor Pedro Pascal’s starpower has been steadily growing over the past few years. After becoming a household name thanks to his iconic appearance in Game of Thrones, he went on to appear in more genre work like The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984. The latter saw Pascal playing the villainous Maxwell Lord, and becoming the source of endless memes in the process. That’s showing no signs of slowing down, as a video of Pascal farting on the set has now gone viral.