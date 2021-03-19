Fans Are Having A Field Day After Netflix Releases Documentary On Blockbuster, Whose Business The Streamer Killed

Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy back in 2010, just a few years before Netflix started rolling out its first original programs, such as House of Cards and Orange is the New Black. The service has doubled and tripled in importance in just the last few years, and inspired many more studios to invest in streaming, leading to Disney+, HBO Max and the recently-rebranded Paramount+. Even though it's odd to see The Last Blockbuster on Netflix, viewers are really enjoying seeing the documentary from the comfort of their homes: