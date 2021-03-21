Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Reveals Why They Left Hollywood To Move To Byron Bay

When you picture the lives of famous actors and Hollywood stars, the go-to image is the hustle and bustle of LA, dodging paparazzi and wearing heels to visit the corner store for a last minute bottle of Cristal. You’d think the same for Chris Hemsworth, seeing as he's been at the forefront of Hollywood for some time, thanks to his huge presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other big productions like action-thriller Extraction. However, you’d actually be way off base if this is what you're thinking. Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, actually left their life in Hollywood back in 2014 in favor of living in Byron Bay, Australia, and Pataky has now revealed why they made the move and aren’t looking back.